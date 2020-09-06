Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB, to join probe shortly

6 September 2020, 10:56 AM
Mumbai: Dipesh Sawant and Abdul Basit Parihar being taken to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials. https://t.co/FOydv1zREG pic.twitter.com/4UDaSY9lAY
6 September 2020, 10:55 AM
We have summoned her (#RheaChakroborty). She will come respecting the summon: NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/EyOvNrbltm
6 September 2020, 10:54 AM
A car rally was recently organised in California in memory of Sushant, his sister Shweta shared this video:
6 September 2020, 09:59 AM
Rhea has been asked to appear for probe at 11 am.
6 September 2020, 09:38 AM
The NCB is the third Central agency to join the probe into the death case of Sushant after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED.
6 September 2020, 09:37 AM
The NCB got the custody of Showik and Samuel Miranda till September 9. Showik's arrest came after it was found that he used to order drugs from another arrested accused named Abdel Basit Parihar.
6 September 2020, 09:35 AM
Meanwhile, the CBI on Saturday recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput sister's Mitu Singh, while another team of the premier investigative agency, along with the forensic team, visited the late actor's Bandra home in connection with the probe into his death.
6 September 2020, 09:34 AM
The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.
6 September 2020, 09:33 AM
NCB team reached Rhea Chakraborty's Mumbai home early in the morning to serve summons.