Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB, to join probe shortly

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team has summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she was dating. A team of NCB reached Rhea's home in Mumbai earlier today to serve her summons for joining the probe.

The agency has recently arrested her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his cook Dipesh Sawant in the case. The NCB will now take the probe forward by questioning Rhea, who is the main accused in the case.

The NCB had registered a case against Rhea, Showik, her talent manager Jaya Saha, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya and a few others on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it about the drugs angle in the case.

