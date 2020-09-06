हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB, to join probe shortly

The NCB has recently arrested Rhea's younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his cook Dipesh Sawant in the case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 6, 2020 - 10:56
Comments |

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team has summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she was dating. A team of NCB reached Rhea's home in Mumbai earlier today to serve her summons for joining the probe.

The agency has recently arrested her younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his cook Dipesh Sawant in the case. The NCB will now take the probe forward by questioning Rhea, who is the main accused in the case.

The NCB had registered a case against Rhea, Showik, her talent manager Jaya Saha, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya and a few others on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it about the drugs angle in the case.

Follow Zee News live blog for latest updates:

6 September 2020, 10:56 AM

6 September 2020, 10:55 AM

6 September 2020, 10:54 AM

A car rally was recently organised in California in memory of Sushant, his sister Shweta shared this video:

6 September 2020, 09:59 AM

Rhea has been asked to appear for probe at 11 am.

6 September 2020, 09:38 AM

The NCB is the third Central agency to join the probe into the death case of Sushant after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED.

6 September 2020, 09:37 AM

The NCB got the custody of Showik and Samuel Miranda till September 9. Showik's arrest came after it was found that he used to order drugs from another arrested accused named Abdel Basit Parihar.

6 September 2020, 09:35 AM

Meanwhile, the CBI on Saturday recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput sister's Mitu Singh, while another team of the premier investigative agency, along with the forensic team, visited the late actor's Bandra home in connection with the probe into his death.

6 September 2020, 09:34 AM

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

6 September 2020, 09:33 AM

NCB team reached Rhea Chakraborty's Mumbai home early in the morning to serve summons.

