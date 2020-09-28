हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB chief Rakesh Asthana arrives in Mumbai to review developments

Stars such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh have been interrogated by the NCB.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 28, 2020 - 10:22
Comments |
Image Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to take stock of the probe. The agency has been questioning several top Bollywood stars as part of its investigation into the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

So far actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh have been interrogated following their alleged chats purportedly discussing drugs.

The NCB has also grilled Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, producer Kshitij Prasad Ravi and fashion designer Simone Khambatta. After being questioned for several hours, Kshitij was also arrested by the NCB on Saturday.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. Besides the NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing his death.

Stay tuned for all the updates on the case.

28 September 2020, 10:22 AM

Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been sent to custody till October 3. Prasad was produced before Esplanade Court here today after being arrested by in connection with the alleged drug abuse nexus in Bollywood.

28 September 2020, 10:21 AM

The agency has already arrested Sushant`s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, the late actor`s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others.
 

28 September 2020, 10:21 AM

He was also apprised of the latest developments in the case by the NCB`s SIT.

28 September 2020, 10:20 AM

According to NCB sources, Asthana, who flew from Delhi to Mumbai earlier on Sunday, met several officers and was briefed on the two drugs cases the agency had registered last month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it following the alleged chats of several Bollywood celebrities purportedly discussing drugs.

