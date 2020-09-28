Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB chief Rakesh Asthana arrives in Mumbai to review developments

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to take stock of the probe. The agency has been questioning several top Bollywood stars as part of its investigation into the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

So far actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh have been interrogated following their alleged chats purportedly discussing drugs.

The NCB has also grilled Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, producer Kshitij Prasad Ravi and fashion designer Simone Khambatta. After being questioned for several hours, Kshitij was also arrested by the NCB on Saturday.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. Besides the NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also probing his death.

