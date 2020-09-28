Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB chief Rakesh Asthana arrives in Mumbai to review developments

28 September 2020, 10:22 AM
Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been sent to custody till October 3. Prasad was produced before Esplanade Court here today after being arrested by in connection with the alleged drug abuse nexus in Bollywood.
28 September 2020, 10:21 AM
The agency has already arrested Sushant`s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, the late actor`s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others.
28 September 2020, 10:21 AM
He was also apprised of the latest developments in the case by the NCB`s SIT.
28 September 2020, 10:20 AM
According to NCB sources, Asthana, who flew from Delhi to Mumbai earlier on Sunday, met several officers and was briefed on the two drugs cases the agency had registered last month after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it following the alleged chats of several Bollywood celebrities purportedly discussing drugs.