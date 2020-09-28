Did Deepika Padukone break down during NCB interrogation? Read details here

New Delhi: Bollywood top star Deepika Padukone couldn't hold back her tears when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) interrogated her for her old drug-related chats on Saturday in Mumbai. Her manager Karishma Prakash, too, was questioned by the agency and during the interrogation, it is being said that the duo was grilled together.

On questions of drugs consumption, both Deepika and Karishma said that they were referring to hand-rolled cigarettes in their chats and in code language, it's called hash and weed. Sources say that the actress was initially nervous and did not give proper answers. She then turned silent, but when the questions did not stop, she broke down. She turned emotional quite a few times. Deepika was grilled for five hours.

Meanwhile, Karishma Prakash told the NCB that Deepika was the admin of a WhatsApp chat group related to drugs. There were only three people in the chat group including talent manager Jaya Saha, Karishma Prakash and Deepika Padukone.

The WhatsApp group chat on drugs dates back to 2017.

Besides, Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta were also questioned by the NCB.

After recording the statements, the NCB confiscated the cell phones of Deepika, Sara, Shraddha, Rakul, Simone, Karishma and Jaya. The agency will send the seized phones for forensic examination.

(With inputs from Nityanand Sharma and Pramod Sharma)