Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning, officials said on Tuesday.

IANS reported that the official said that they will be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on last Tuesday, and if they were aware of this.

The latest development comes in the wake of the arrest of over 15 people in connection with the case, including Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and several others.

The NCB registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: