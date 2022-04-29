New Delhi: In the latest episode of the Ekta Kapoor show Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi cried bitterly expressing the pain of not ever being able to conceive a child. The painful secret that Payal had buried in her mind for years came out in the form of tears.

Payal spoke of her pain in front of her loved ones within the four walls of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp.

Payal Rohatgi's fiancé and Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion wrestler and Arjuna Award winner Sangram Singh could not contain his emotions on witnessing Payal's outburst.

He said, "Payal and I have known each other for 12 years. She is a fiercely independent and caring woman and an amazing daughter to her parents. I have learned a lot from her. Payal and I share a strong bond. We have always supported each other through the ups and downs of life and will continue to do so."

If Payal cannot conceive, it doesn't change anything, said Sangram. "To me she is my perfect life partner. We will fill every void with love. Nothing can come between us."

To recap, a few days ago, in the family episode, Sangram Singh went inside Lock Uup, and Payal was ecstatic to see him.

Sangram praised the game of the rest of the inmates and also encouraged Payal, who he believes is the strongest player in the Lock Upp. He thinks she is sure contender to win as she is honest to the core and calls a spade a spade.

Love, they say, makes the world come around. Looks like this fighting spirit in Payal Rohatgi in Lock Upp will now be guided by the wiseness and love of a wrestler who believes that peace is the solution to wrestle our internal demons to the ground and below!