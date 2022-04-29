NEW DELHI: During the morning discssion, Payal Rohatgi calls Saisha Shinde a confused personality and says she doesn't deserve to be a finalist. She says whatever she feels for Munawar Faruqui got changed when Saisha's friend Chirag entered the show.

Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde get into an argument and the former says she doesn't want to talk to her here or anywhere.

Payal gets elated after she reads the breaking news that 'Elon Musk has bought Twitter for USD 44 billion amount in cash. Payal says she now hopes that her Twitter account will be restored as she likes to express her views on the platform.

Payal gets emotional and reveals that she and her boyfriend Sangram have not been married yet as they have been trying to have a child since last five years but couldn't. Payal says she asked him to get married to someone else which he did not agree.

Housemates take part in Bomb Squad task. Prince Narula finally manages to find the detonator and puts Saisha in the chargesheet.