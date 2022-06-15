NewsLifestylePeople
KARANVIR BOHRA

'Lock Upp' contestant Karanvir Bohra among 6 booked for allegedly duping woman of Rs 1.99 crore

Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra has landed in legal trouble as a case has been registered against him at Oshiwara police station. The actor has got into a major controversy and has been accused of duping a woman. 

Jun 15, 2022

NEW DELHI: In a shocking news for fans of actor Karanvir Bohra, a case has been registered against him and five other persons for allegedly duping a woman. It is to be noted that Karanvir Bohra is a popular television personality and has appeared in a number of shows. He has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade. 

As per news agency ANI, the actor along with other people for allegedly cheating a 40-yr-old woman of Rs. 1.99 crores. According to reports by ANI, the woman claimed only an amount of Rs 1 crore was returned. The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Karanvir and his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly and threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation and will soon record their statements.

The case has been registered at the Oshiwara police station by the woman. The tweet read, "Maharashtra: Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5 per cent interest, woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1 crore was returned: Oshiwara PS."

For the unversed, Karanvir Bohra, whose real name is Manoj Bohra, has appeared in a number of reality shows like 'Nach Baliye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 5', 'Bigg Boss 12' among others. He who was last seen in reality show 'Lock Upp' where he disclosed him to be in huge debts. In the show, he revealed that there are a few cases registered against him as he has been unable to clear off 3-4 debts. 

He revealed that his career hasn't been doing well since the past seven years. He had also spoken about how he has been backstabbed and duped by many, which led him to suffer losses in crores of rupees. He shared, "From 2015 to now, whatever work I take up is only to return the money or pay back my debts."

Karanvir BohraKaranvir Bohra controversyKaranvir Bohra FIRKaranvir Bohra fraudTajinder SidhuLock Upp

