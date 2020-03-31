Lockdown diaries: Alia Bhatt taking online creative writing classes

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt has opted to hone her creativity in an entirely new direction during the nationwide lockdown, in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic. She has taken to an online creative writing course.

On Monday, the Bollywood heartthrob took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen penning notes. The book "The Craft of Plot with Brando Skyhorse" is open on her laptop.

"Stay home and learn something new," Alia captioned the image.

In a recent interview, Alia said that apart from joining creative writing online classes, she is also dedicating time to reading, and trying to stay busy mentally. It was her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who encouraged her to try creative writing.

On the film front, Alia has plenty of projects in her kitty. She leads the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The actress pairs with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayana Mukerji's "Brahmastra", a superhero film that is the first of a three-film series co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

In "Sadak 2" she is being directed for the first time by her father Mahesh Bhatt, who returns to film direction after around two decades. The film reunites the "Sadak" pair of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor.