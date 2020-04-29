Lost one of our most meritorious members: NSD

New Delhi: The National School of Drama on Wednesday condoled the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan saying that the theatre school has lost one of its "meritorious" members.

"Not only the National School of Drama has lost one of its meritorious member, Irrfan's demise is a big loss to the Indian art and cinema fraternity," said NSD in a statement.

During his NSD days, the Padma Shree actor performed various plays, including Carlo Goldoni's The Fan, Maxim Gorky's Lower Depth and Ladaku Murga. "Your acting in all the plays was commendable," NSD said.

Irrfan Khan was an alumnus of the National School Drama in 1987, he pursued specialisation in acting from the prestigious theatre school.

One of Bollywood's finest actors, Khan, had worked in various famous Bollywood films such as "Piku", "Sunday", "The Lunchbox", "Aan: Men at work" and "Ghaath".

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday had a strong love for theatre world. Khan's last film was "Angrezi Medium" which ran in theatres for just a day before cinema halls across India were shut due to the lockdown.