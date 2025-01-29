Advertisement
TOM WELLING ARRESTED

'Lucifer' Actor Tom Welling Arrested For Driving Under The Influence In California

Last Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 01:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Lucifer' Actor Tom Welling Arrested For Driving Under The Influence In California (Image: X)

Tom Welling, best known for his portrayal of Clark Kent on the hit TV series 'Smallville' and Marcus Pierce in 'Lucifer', was arrested early Sunday morning in Yreka, California, on charges of driving under the influence (DUI), as reported by Deadline.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest to Deadline.

Welling was taken into custody by local police just after midnight on January 26, in the parking lot of an Arby's restaurant in Yreka, a city located in Northern California.

Reports obtained by Deadline indicate that Welling had a blood alcohol content (BAC) at or above the legal limit of 0.08 per cent.

He was booked at the scene and released from custody a few hours later, according to reports from the sheriff's department, obtained by Deadline.

Details surrounding the arrest remain sparse at this time, and no additional information has been disclosed by the authorities.

Tom Welling, who gained fame for his role as Clark Kent on 'Smallville', most recently starred as L.A.P.D. Lieutenant Marcus Pierce in 'Lucifer'.

Welling has also appeared in other popular TV series such as 'Professionals', 'Batwoman', and 'Judging Amy'.

On the film front, he has been part of projects like 'Draft Day', 'Parkland', 'Cheaper by the Dozen', 'Cheaper by the Dozen 2', and 'The Fog'.

His latest TV appearance was as Samuel Campbell in 'The Winchesters', a spinoff of 'Supernatural'. 

