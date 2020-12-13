Lucky Ali sings O Sanam at impromptu gig in Goa. You cannot afford to miss this video - Watch

New Delhi: Singer Lucky Ali's magical voice is loved by one and all across generations. A new video of him crooning his hit song 'O Sanam' and playing the guitar during an impromptu gig in Goa has now gone viral. It was shared by veteran actress Nafisa Ali.

In the video, Lucky Ali performs in front of a huge crowd and receives an overwhelming response from them. "Lucky Ali live & impromptu at Arambol. At Garden of Dreams," Nafisa Ali captioned the million-dollar video.

Now, without further ado, watch the video here. Lucky Ali nostalgia will hit you hard. Tune in to the video here:

Earlier in November, another video of the singer singing 'O Sanam' had broken the internet. The clip drew a widespread emotional response from fans as he stopped at a line where there is a mention of the word death. Lucky abruptly stops singing when he reaches the line in the second stanza that goes "Mar bhi gaye toh bhool na jaana".

Lucky Ali, a popular name of the 90s, is the son of late star Mehmood Ali. He is known for his famous albums of that era which remain a classic forever.