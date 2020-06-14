Maa: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last post on Instagram, dedicated to his mother, will make you emotional

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death has shocked the entire nation. He committed suicide on Sunday at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. His fans have flooded his old Instagram pictures with condolence messages and his last post has made everyone emotional. Sushant had dedicated the post to his mother, whom he lost in 2002, when he was just 16.

The post, a collage of his and his mother’s photo, was shared by him with the caption, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... Maa.” He posted it on June 3.

Take a look:

Sushant hailed from Patna, Bihar. His family moved to Delhi in 2000. He is survived by his father, elder brother and two sisters. He was found hanging at his home on Sunday afternoon. Sushant was 34.

Sushant started his career with television. He became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show 'Pavitra Rishta'. After the show, he debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!' and later followed it up with films like 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore' among others. He was next to be seen in 'Dil Bechara'.