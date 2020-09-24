हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjay Dutt

Maanayata Dutt's 'walking together in life' post with hubby Sanjay Dutt exudes positivity!

Superstar Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata are currently in Dubai with their kids Shahraan and Iqra. Doting wife Maanayata is an avid social media user, who regularly posts on Instagam, keeping fans abreast with the latest happenings. 

Maanayata Dutt&#039;s &#039;walking together in life&#039; post with hubby Sanjay Dutt exudes positivity!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata are currently in Dubai with their kids Shahraan and Iqra. Doting wife Maanayata is an avid social media user, who regularly posts on Instagam, keeping fans abreast with the latest happenings. 

She recently posted a picture with ailing hubby Sanjay Dutt with a heartwarming caption which exudes positivity in life. She wrote: And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifulllife #thankyougod

Sanjay Dutt was hospitalised sometime back after he complained of breathlessness. He had posted on social media about his medical break without divulging more on the illness. 

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage-3 lung cancer in August this year. He was expected to fly abroad. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is being treated in Mumbai. 

The actor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family in Mumbai recently and even wished his fans on social media. 

 

Tags:
Sanjay DuttMaanayata DuttSanjay Dutt cancerstage 3 lung cancer
Next
Story

Just Hina Khan setting the internet on fire with her bold and beautiful avatar, see pics
  • 57,32,518Confirmed
  • 91,149Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M18S

During Fit India dialogue PM Narendra Modi speaks to Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati