Made Modi biopic with honesty: Sandip Ssingh

Mumbai: Producer Sandip Ssingh says the team of "PM Narendra Modi" film is trying to present a true story in an honest manner to the audience.

It has been termed as a propaganda film by many for coming out on April 5, a few days before the Lok Sabha elections.

During the trailer launch of the film on Wednesday, Ssingh, one of the producers of the film, said: "We are filmmakers and we did our job by making the film. How politicians are going to respond to that is up to them. Now the trailer is out. I know that people are constantly talking on the point if it is a propaganda film, but let the audience judge after watching it."

"As makers of the film, we are focusing on how we are releasing the film. We are trying to present a true story in an honest manner to our audience. We have made the film with honesty."

The film features Vivek Anand Oberoi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was also attended by the film's actors such as Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Darshan Kumaar along with the director Omung Kumar B. Suresh Oberoi, Vivek's father and one of the producers of the film, was also present at the trailer launch.

Appreciating the efforts of the entire team that finished the film in 38 days, Suresh said: "I am glad that it is a well-made film but at the same time, I am amazed how the whole team put so much hard work to finish the film within a certain time. So, I pray to Almighty that the film becomes a successful venture and people appreciate the hard work of the team."