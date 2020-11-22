हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit makes fans go wow with her new pic. Seen yet?

Recently, taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a monochromatic image of herself dressed in a traditional attire, with kohl-rimmed eyes, gazing into the mirror.

Madhuri Dixit makes fans go wow with her new pic. Seen yet?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/madhuridixitnene

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit is a stunner in every sense and never fails to make fans' hearts go ‘Dhak Dhak’ over her looks with her enchanting pictures, her stupendous dance skills and brilliant performances.

Recently, taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a monochromatic image of herself dressed in a traditional attire, with kohl-rimmed eyes, gazing into the mirror. She paired the look with a huge maangtika and earrings and tied her hair in a neat bun, adorned with flowers. She captioned the post as, “On the sets, like life, every little detail matters. Stay focused and bring your world together.”

Hers is the post that has garnered several likes on Instagram.  
 

The post is from a set, but it not clear if it's an old one or Madhuri has resumed shooting.

Meanwhile, 'The Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actress has been quite regular on social media and keeps posting on various festivals as well. Her film ‘Tezaab’ completed 32 years a few days back. The actress shared a video of her fans dancing on the famous dance number ‘Ek do teen’ and remembered choreographer and guru, late Saroj Khan, writing, “#32YearsOfTezaab…Miss you #Saroj ji. She would have been so happy to see this video.”  
 

 

It will be interesting to see which project Dixit works on next.

Madhuri DixitInstagram postTezaabBollywood
