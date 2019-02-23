Madhuri Dixit, Tabu attend Raj Kumar Barjatya's prayer meet

Mumbai: Actors Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Tabu and Salman Khan were among the film celebrities who attended a prayer meet in remembrance of veteran film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya, here on Thursday.

The producer of films like "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!" and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United", Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, died at a hospital here on February 21.

Himesh Reshammiya, Ramesh Sippy, Randhir Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Udit Narayan, Mukesh Khanna, Prem Chopra, Farida Jalal, Sonu Sood, Bindu, Aanand L. Rai and Amrita Rao were also spotted at the prayer meet.

Barjatya produced films under the Rajshri Productions banner. The movies were mostly centred around the Indian joint family system.

According to the film fraternity, he was the "kindest, sweetest and most generous soul".

Barjatya's cremation earlier this week was attended by Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Swara Bhaskar, Mohnish Bahl, actor-director Satish Kaushik, veteran actor Paintal and producer Jayantilal Gada.

Several others took to Twitter to mourn his demise.