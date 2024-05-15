New Delhi: We saw popular Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' fame Maheep Kapoor opening up about actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor's extramarital affair on season 2. A few days back, in an interview with Zoom, she talked about infidelity and why her hubby is now stricter with their daughter Shanaya.

"I feel people just don't want to step out of the box and look at that person and try to stand in his shoes and understand. Give everybody a break, everyone is not perfect, everyone is going to f*** up. It's fine.”

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday was also present during the interview and said, "it's what she is comfortable with. That's her choice. Everyone has to do what rocks their boat."

Maheep added, "You can have an opinion about it but don't be nasty about it. I also have opinions but I am not nasty about it. The kids need to know you are there, their father is there and that's it. They need to have that comfort zone and know that this is their safe zone."

When asked who is the stricter parent between Sanjay and her, Maheep quipped, "I think it’s Sanjay who feels that. I think he has dated so many women, so he has realised that all that kameena sh*t that he did… he gets paranoid with his daughter. It’s the truth. He would go mental about Shanaya, my son… he was like fine, he is okay but with Shanaya, I had to tell him to calm down. Then I realised he is thinking what if some boy does what he did. He is a stricter one but now he is a little calmer with Shanaya."

In season 2 of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, talking to her friend Seema Khan, Maheep confessed, "Now you know it, Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this shit up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, and my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also."