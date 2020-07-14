हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shaheen Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Shaheen Bhatt harassed online, shares screenshots of abusive messages; warns of legal action

For the uninitiated, after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the ghost of nepotism and favouritism is back as a debate discussion topic. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and family have been trolled massively over few weeks for encouraging nepotism in the industry. 

Mahesh Bhatt&#039;s daughter Shaheen Bhatt harassed online, shares screenshots of abusive messages; warns of legal action
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Shaheen has spoken against the online harassment which she's been facing of late. The young author even shared screenshots of abusive messages she has been receiving and has now decided to put an end to it by warning of legal action against offenders. 

Shaheen in her Instagram story shared which had several hate messages she's got. Take a look: 

A few days back, Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut's team on Twitter too had a few exchanges related to the whole nepotism issue and how Vishesh Films gave the actress a platform and debut. 

 

