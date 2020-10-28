हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

Mahesh Thakur to play PM Narendra Modi in web series

In the first season of the series, actor Ashish Sharma played the role of a young Narendra Modi.

Mahesh Thakur to play PM Narendra Modi in web series
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Mahesh Thakur will play the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second season of the web series, 'Modi: CM to PM'.

The Umesh Shukla directorial series traces Modi's journey from his teenage days onto his youth and then serving three consecutive terms as Chief Minister of Gujarat to finally becoming the Prime Minister of India.

In the first season of the series, actor Ashish Sharma played the role of a young Narendra Modi.

"Ever since childhood, we have often heard about the marvellous journey of our PM Narendra Modi and it's a story that has marked a prestigious place in the history of our nation. Playing such a prestigious character is honestly an honour, but comes with great responsibilities. I am excited and looking forward to the viewer's response. I am confident they will love the entire series," said Thakur.

The upcoming series will stream on Eros Now from November 12.

 

 

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiPM Modi web seriesModi: CM to PMMahesh Thakur
Next
Story

I realised how short I am while shooting with Amitabh Bachchan: Shah Rukh Khan
  • 79,46,429Confirmed
  • 1,19,502Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M13S

Zee Adhyatma : A visit to Pune's prominent Dagdusheth Ganesh mandir