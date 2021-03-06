Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali accused of ‘abandoning’ foster kids, TV actress says ‘all our three children are equally loved’

New Delhi: TV couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have hit back at trolls who accused them of ignoring their foster kids, Khushi Ray and Rajveer Ray after the birth of their biological daughter- Tara.

Taking to Instagram, the actress released a statement and clarified why her foster kids do not live with her and Jay. “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and its just NOT FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn’t change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer,” the statement released by the TV stars read.

“When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decision and the first rights belong to her father and mother,” they added.

She also revealed the reason behind her foster kids living in their hometown. “So, today to all of you who may question why aren't you seeing them with us or feel that we have abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision none of us have a right to interfere in."

“These kids will keep coming and they have two homes for a lifetime, one in their hometown and one with us. All our festivals like Diwali and even Khushi's birthday are celebrated together. The love doesn't change and will always only grow! We hope that all your questions and assumptions are rested for once and all! Please bless our children, wish them well because that's all we want, positivity and Good Karma,” the couple signed off.

Take a look at Mahhi’s post:

The ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’ actress frequently shares posts with her kids and husband. She is often trolled by a section of people who accuse the duo of “abandoning” their foster kids.

The couple had adopted their house help’s kids in 2017. Mahhi and Jay, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their biological child, Tara, on August 21, 2019.