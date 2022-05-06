हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karisma Kapoor

Malaika Arora drools over Karisma Kapoor's dinner party spread, Kareena glows in printed dress: PICS

Karisma Kapoor recently hosted a dinner party and invited sister Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar to the intimate affair. See photos from the event.

Malaika Arora drools over Karisma Kapoor&#039;s dinner party spread, Kareena glows in printed dress: PICS
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor recently hosted a dinner party at her lavish home for her close friends including Karan Johar, sister Kareena Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora.

The celebs shared glimpses of the dinner get-together on social media, giving fans a peek into the star-studded, intimate event. Karisma's dining table looked beautiful with a delicious food spread and beautiful table cloth. Everyone from Malaika to Kareena had decked up for the occasion and looked charming as ever. Kareena's comfy look in a printed, boho kaftaan and Malaika's co-ords were to die for! 

Take a look at the pictures from the dinner party:

dinner

manish

The Kapoors, Aroras often hold parties and dinner together along with Karan Johar and fashion desginer Manish Malhotra.

On the work front, Karan recently announced that the highly-anticipated new season of his show 'Koffee With Karan' is ready to roll; this time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

On theother hand, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan.

The film is an adaptation of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 comedy drama 'Forrest Gump', which starred Hollywood icon Tom Hanks in what is considered as one of his iconic characters.

On the personal front, Malaika recently spoke about her relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor. Speaking to Bombay Times, Malaika shared, “It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other.”

