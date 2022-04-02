हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora rushed to hospital after car accident in Panvel, read details

Actress Malaika Arora reportedly met with a car accident in Panvel on Saturday (April 2). Check details here. 

Malaika Arora rushed to hospital after car accident in Panvel, read details

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was admitted to the hospital in Panvel on Saturday (April 2) after she met with a car accident.

As per reports, the actress has suffered minor injuries and is admitted in Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared the news on his Instagram handle and revealed that Malaika's sister Amrita Arora said that Malaika is 'getting better'.

Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "#malaikaarora had to be admitted in hospital after a car accident in Panvel. More details awaited but she is getting better is what we hear from her sister #amritaarora."

Take a look at his post:

 

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

She has been a judge of several reality shows such as Supermodel 2 and India's Best Dancer.

