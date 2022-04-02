Arjun Kapoor reacts to trolling on dating Malaika, says 'we all have become jananis and...'

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the hottest couples in B-Town. However, this doesn't stop them from getting trolled time and again for the 12-year age gap which haters often point out. Arjun in his latest interview with Social Media Star With Janice, opened up on girlfriend Malaika and people's reaction to their relationship.

Arjun Kapoor quipped, "People have opinions because they love having opinions. In India, we love gossiping, we've all become jananis (women). We all want to discuss 'When will they get married? They don't look good together. You think this is going to last? What does she see in him? Look at the way he is looking. Career will be ruined. This is said for the sake of saying...All it takes is one Friday or one interview where you explain yourself, all it takes is that much time for people's perception to keep changing about you."

"I think where the personal life is concerned, instead of having speculation what happens is that at one point, you realise that the more you let people speculate and write randomly or write without keeping certain emotions in mind, it makes the relationship or the feelings you have towards each other come across as frivolous," he added.

Earlier this year in January, reports of their break-up surfaced and fans went into a tizzy. Soon, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dropped a cryptic post on finding love at 40s and rubbished these rumours of a splitsville.

The duo made their relationship official in 2019 and ever since have been together, doling out couple goals.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Villain 2, co-starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer' in the pipeline.