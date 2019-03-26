Mandy Moore receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles: Actor Mandy Moore was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 34-year-old actor received the star in the presence of her "This Is Us" castmates and her "A Walk to Remember" co-star, Shane West on Monday.

"This is Us" creator, Dan Fogelman, shared a few sweet words about Moore, following which West took to the podium and surprised her with a picture of the two of them when they wrapped their beloved 2002 film. Director Adam Shankman was also present.

Calling the film "wonderful experience", West said the Nicholas Sparks adaptation gave him a "chance to fall for this fantastic woman".

"Mandy, you are an absolute gem, your smile is absolutely ridiculous - seriously, it's ridiculous, and it lights up the room when you walk in - your energy is irresistible, and your heart is second to none. I couldn't be more proud of you, I couldn't be more happy for you. Love ya," he said in the address.

Moore later shared some photographs with West from the ceremony on Twitter.

"Stars have always sort of been our thing. Thankful to @shanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember," she captioned the post.

From her "This Is Us" family, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson were present.