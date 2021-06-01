Maniesh Paul offers aid to BMC workers post Cyclone Tauktae

New Delhi: Actor and TV show host Maniesh Paul, on Tuesday, extended support to BMC cleaning staff members working at beaches post the Cyclone Tauktae. Post the cyclone hit the west coast, Mumbai witnessed the beaches and roads littered with waste spewed by the sea back at the city.

BMC workers have cleared over 2000 tons of garbage, in a single day. Offering a helping hand to the selfless workers, Maniesh has extended his support by donating an undisclosed amount along with ration kits (pulses, rice, along with other daily grocery items), across nine beaches in Mumbai including, Juhu, Versova, Mahim, Bandra, Girgaon, Shivaji Park, among others.

The 39-year-old star associated with Chinu Kwatra, founder of Khushiyaan Foundation to organise the donation drive in order to help the BMC cleaning staff working on the beaches post the cyclone.

Sharing insights into the same, Chinu said, "It was extremely thoughtful of Maniesh to extend his support for the BMC workers and we are glad to be a part of his contribution. He provided ration kits to the families as a mark of respect and admiration for their hard work towards the society."Apart from this, Maniesh has also donated shoes for underprivileged kids to the NGO Khushiya Foundation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maniesh, who is known for his extraordinary sense of humour, has recently launched his own podcast offering more aspects of his versatility, along with his latest talent of writing.

From a long list of television reality shows to his credit to remarkable performances on the silver screen, Maniesh has carved a place for himself as an outstanding artist.Last year, Maniesh showcased his filmmaking skills with two short films `Hitchki` and `What If`, digging deeper into human emotions and behaviour.