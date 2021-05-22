Maniesh Paul opens up on hard times, says 'I was jobless in 2008, my wife Sanyukta took care of everything'

New Delhi: Indian television host, anchor, and actor Maniesh Paul, who is widely popular for his humour and charming on-screen presence, recently revealed the details of his financial struggles, his year-long unemployment phase, how he met his wife and much more in an interview with a social media page on Instagram.

In a chat with Humans of Bombay, he opened up on his financial difficulties and divulged that he didn't have a job in 2008 and that his wife took care of everything.

He said, "After moving in with me, Sanyukta took up a job as a teacher; I was juggling my job & a few anchoring assignments. We barely got any time together, but she never complained… not once. Then in 2008, I was jobless for a year–I didn’t even have the money to pay the house rent. But, Sanyukta took care of everything. She’d say, ‘Be patient–you’ll get a great opportunity soon."

Check out the post:

Paul added that eventually, he did find success in his career after he got offers from reality shows & award nights. According to Maniesh, none of his success would've been possible without his wife's support and he credits her for everything.

"Things started picking up–I went on to do reality shows & award nights. In 2011, we had a daughter & in 2016, a son. Finally, I’m in a place where I can take time out for Sanyukta & my kids. And it’s a rule that I don’t talk about work on the dinner table. Sometimes, I wonder how I got so lucky? Without Sanyukta, I’d probably still be wondering what to do with my life. Or worse–failed my 10th grade! I am where I am only because of her," he added.

Maniesh began his career as a host on 'Sunday Tango' for Star Plus in 2002 and went on to become a radio jockey for Radio City's show 'Kasakai Mumbai'. Paul has appeared in Bollywood films as well such as the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tees Maar Khan in 2010 and later made his official debut with the film 'Mickey Virus' in 2013.

Later, he shot up to fame when he embarked on television show hosting and presenting for several shows such as 'Saa Ree Gaa Maa Paa Chhote Ustaad', 'Comedy Circus', 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and 'Science of Stupid'.

On the personal front, he married his childhood sweetheart Sanyukta in 2007 and shares two kids with her.