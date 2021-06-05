Maniesh Paul shares throwback pictures of beach cleanup on World Environment Day

New Delhi: Reinstating the importance of preserving the nature every day, Maniesh Paul posted a throwback pictures from beach cleanup drive on World Environment Day.

Collaborating with filmmaker Pragya Kapoor, Maniesh Paul participated in a beach cleanup drive last year in the pre-covid times, making a contribution in preserving the nature in his capacity.

Sharing the pictures of the same, Maniesh said, "Something we need take care of...today and everyday!! #worldenvironmentday thanks @pragyakapoor_ for making me a part of this beach cleanup drive (this was last year before the covid hit us) #mp #clean #world #green #takecare".

Recently, Maniesh extended his support to BMC workers, who cleaned the beaches post the Cyclone Tauktae hit the west coast of the nation. Donating ration kits to BMC workers working at the beaches, Maniesh offered aid at over nine beaches in Mumbai.

The actor and host has also been actively using his social media to create awareness and extend help against the COVID-19 virus.

With his recently launched 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast', he shares the inspirational tales of the COVID warriors.