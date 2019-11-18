close

Manish Malhotra's father

Manish Malhotra's father no more, Bollywood celebs attend last rites – In Pics

Manish Malhotra&#039;s father no more, Bollywood celebs attend last rites – In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's father breathed his last on Monday morning. He was in his 90s and was unwell for quite sometime, reportedly. After the heart-breaking news reached his near and dear ones, several Bollywood celebrities rushed to his residence.

The popular fashion designer has had the priviledge of deciding the costumes and look of various B-Town celebs including A-listers like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan amongst host of other beauties.

The first ones to reach his residence after the unfortunate new broke were close friends Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Boney Kapoor and director Punit Malhotra, who is related to the fashion designer were seen at the funeral procession.

Manish Malhotra's father's last rites were performed in the afternoon on Monday (November 18, 2019). It took place at Santacruz, Mumbai.

Celebrities like Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon, Kiara Advani, Boney Kapoor, Urmila Matondar with husband Mohsin Akhtar, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre and many others visited Manish at his house and offered their condolences.

May his soul rest in peace!

