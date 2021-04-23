हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee doesn't feel like celebrating his birthday as people suffer from COVID-19

The 'Silence... Can You Hear It?' Manoj Bajpayee will be turning 52 today (April 23), however, in light of the rising COVID-19 cases and fatalities he will be skipping birthday celebrations this year.

Manoj Bajpayee doesn&#039;t feel like celebrating his birthday as people suffer from COVID-19
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee celebrates his 52nd birthday today (April 23), however, the 'Family Man' actor is in no mood for celebration.

 Taking into account the rising COVID-19 cases and high death toll due to the virus in India, he doesn't think it's right to celebrate his birthday, according to a recent interview with a leading daily.

When asked how he will be spending his birthday, he told the Hindustan Times that he won't be celebrating as he doesn't think it's a good time and birthdays are not for the time when people are suffering.

He said, "I am not doing anything, it will be the first time I am not with family. (The celebration) does not feel right in the given situation, at a time when people around you are suffering, it does not look like you go and celebrate your birthday. (I am) definitely not celebrating."

"It must be the first time, that anybody associated with me is not interested in celebrating this birthday. Any kind of celebration is for good times. I do not think this is a good time. The nation, our world, and our society at large is suffering so much. Birthdays are not for the time when you suffer," he concluded.

Earlier today, he had taken to Twitter to speak about the tragic COVID-19 related deaths and the deadly second wave of the virus.

He wrote, "So many people suffering so many friends family members acquaintances are infected getting calls and messages from known and unknown for desperate help. never felt so helpless. Praying hard for this suffering of the people to end and this time to pass soon!! Please stay indoors"

The actor has also been active on Twitter, spreading requests for COVID-19 medications and medical oxygen requirements.

On April, 11, the 'Aligarh' actor had tested positive for the Coronavirus during the shoot of his upcoming film 'Despatch'. At the time, the actor had mentioned his recovery as being painful. However, he distracted himself by watching movies and reading scripts in quarantine.

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the digital film Silence... Can You Hear It, where he played a police officer named ACP Avinash and will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, Kurup and Despatch.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manoj BajpayeeManoj Bajpayee birthdayManoj Bajpayee TwitterManoj Bajpayee interviewManoj Bajpayee filmsManoj Bajpayee seriesManoj Bajpayee social mediaCOVID-19
Next
Story

Dr Samir Tripathi garners blessings for his singing of the Ramcharitmanas

Must Watch

PT10M19S

Oxygen, Beds, ventilators, medicines and now patients beg for Remdesivir; Watch report