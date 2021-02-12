Manushi Chhillar reacts to Manya Singh’s Miss India feat, says 'there's no challenge that can't be overcome'

New Delhi: The gorgeous former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, who won the coveted crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the same, is ecstatic about this year's Miss India runner-up, Manya Singh!

Manushi, who is debuting opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in YRF’s Prithviraj, is delighted after Manya Singh, the daughter of an auto driver from Uttar Pradesh, was crowned at the virtual Miss India ceremony.

Manushi, who is a rank outsider to Bollywood, says, “With determination in your mind and your dream held in constant sight, there’s no challenge that cannot be overcome. Manya’s story will always stand as a true testament to this fact. Heartfelt congrats to you, Manya Singh, we’re so proud of you.”