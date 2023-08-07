'Marry Your Best Friend': Deepika Padukone Pens Adorable Post For Hubby Ranveer Singh On Friendship Day

New Delhi: Actor Deepika Padukone has penned an adorable post for her husband Ranveer Singh on Friendship Day. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a post on Sunday that reads, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them.”

"Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark, ” the post concluded.

Soon after Deepika shared the heartfelt post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Love this and so true,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Favourite couple forever.”

Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer in November 2018 after dating for six long years and the couple never fails to shower love on each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Karan Johar’s romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ opposite Alia Bhatt.

The film received massive responses from the audience.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand’s next aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’.