Maskman Raj Kundra Takes The Stage By Storm With His Stand-Up Comedy Act, Calls Himself 'Sasta Kanye West'

New Delhi: After making waves in the recent news about a number of interesting things, Raj Kundra has added yet another skill to his hat as he left audiences astonished with a brilliant and honest segment during a recent special stand-up comedy performance for his friend, Munawar Faruqui. Wearing a mask, Raj Kundra rendered his best act for a first-time stand-up comedian, and this is clearly seen in the short video of his that is circulating on social media.

In an unbelievable avatar that has left many surprised, Kundra's stand-up comedy act was nothing short of exceptional. From laughing over being tagged as the "Maskman" to being called "Shilpa Ka Pati" to sharing his journey in business and how he started off by driving a cab in London at the age of 18, Raj Kundra gave his audiences a night to remember. His wit, humor, and delivery was welcomed by the audience as they broke into laughter, rooting for him. It was remarkable to witness someone stepping into the world of stand-up comedy for the first time with such poise.

In addition to his newfound comedic talent, Raj Kundra has been keeping audiences on edge with anticipation for his biopic, UT69. Some intriguing questions that are still floating around in the entertainment world are creating quite suspense. Is UT69 really a biopic on Raj Kundra? What does UT69 stand for? Will Raj really play himself in the movie? Will it be directed by Farah Khan?