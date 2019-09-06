Mathematician Anand Kumar thanks Hrithik Roshan for highlighting a teacher's struggle in Super 30

New Delhi: Mathematician and founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar from Bihar, took to social media to thank actor Hrithik Roshan for highlighting a teacher's struggle in his film.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Kumar wrote, "@iHrithik,आपने #super30 फिल्म के माध्यम से शिक्षक के संघर्ष को जन जन तक पहुँचाया है,जिससे देश के युवाओं में शिक्षक बनने के प्रति प्रबल प्यास जागी है| आज शिक्षक दिवस के अवसर पर तमाम युवाओं का स्वागत करता हूँ,जो दुनिया में बड़ा बदलाव लाने के लिए शिक्षक बनने की तैयारी में लगे हैं."

Super 30 is a program by Anand that aims in providing free of cost coaching to students from economically-challenged people to get into the elite IITs.

The film titled Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan was released on July 12. It chronicles the journey of Anand Kumar, who with minimum resources helped many aspiring students achieve their IIT dreams.

Super 30 was helmed by Vikas Bahl and also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in important roles.