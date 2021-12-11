'Me barely at 29m': Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of Virat Kohli's HUGE Insta following

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan, the biggest superstar of the country, showered praise on India's most popular cricketer Virat Kohli for the latter's massive social media following that towers over any other Indian celebrity.

Virat has over 172 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram while Big B has 29.2 million followers.

The 'Chehre' actor was totally in awe of Virat's ability to win over so many people's hearts across the country and probably the world.

So, when he shared a picture of himself in a dapper black tux, he penned a caption saying, ".. she sent it to me .. saying to look at myself .. I did, and gave it up for others too .. that be the story behind the post .. honest truth .. and the numbers still elude .. Virat the highest and the mightiest at somewhere in 160 m plus .. and look Ma , me at barely 29 m , tux and all notwithstanding !!!"

Take a look at his post:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the thriller 'Chehre' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. He has several films in his kitty at the moment such as 'Goodbye' with Neena Gupta, 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and 'MayDay' with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh.

Apart from these, he will also be seen in 'Jhund' and 'The Intern' remake.

He is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.