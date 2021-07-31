When Shah Rukh Khan told Amitabh Bachchan about how he nearly 'scolded' Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah!

New Delhi: A 2014 video of actor Shah Rukh Khan recently caught the attention of netizens and has been doing rounds of social media ever since. The video is from when the cast of the film 'Happy New Year' had appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen narrating an incident from the sets of the film when director Farah Khan had gotten frustrated and annoyed at Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan Shah for creating distractions while filming.

He told Amitabh Bachchan, "Ek baar isne (Farah) mujhe bahut complain kiya. Isne kaha ki Abhishek aur Vivaan jo hai dono k dono bahut pareshan kar rahe hain, distracted rehte hain, baat cheet kar rahe hain, tang kar rahe hain. 'Baar baar meri photo leke Twitter pe daal rahe hain'. Bahut tang karte hain Abhishek aur Vivaan isko, toh tum jaake unse baat karo.

(One day, Farah had complained to me about Abhisheka and Vivaan troubling her. 'They keep distracting and talking' she said and kept uploading her pictures on Twitter. They've been irritating me a lot so you go and talk to them about it.)

He further said, "Maine kaha nahi Farah bacche hai yaar aese thodei na hota hai yaar, hojayega . 'No, today I'm very angry. You go and talk'. Toh Sir, main bada aese kamar kas k pahuch gaya...main bolne ko shuru hua phir mujhe dimaag m aya ki Abhishek Bachchan k jo daddy hai woh Mr Amitabh Bachchan hai. Phir aya ki Vivaan k jo daddy hai woh Mr Naseeruddin Shah hai. Phir mere dimaag m aya ki agar inke baap inko nahi sikha sake toh main kya sikhaunga?

(I told Farah that they're kids so it's okay. But later, I went to scold them, I started talking and then realised that Abhishek's father is Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan's father is Naseeruddin Shah. Then I thought 'if their fathers couldn't teach them then how I can do so'?)

Check out the hilarious video:

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in 'Zero' by Aanand L Rai co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a long hiatus of three years, SRK will be seen in Pathan - the film which features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

On the other hand, megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also has Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. He also has a part in Nag Ashwin’s untitled next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Then he will be also seen in Rumy Jafry’s ‘Chehre’ co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles.