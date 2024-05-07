Met Gala 2024: Rihanna to Taylor Swift - Celebs Who Skipped Gala Event

New York: As usual, the 2024 Met Gala was a fashionable star-studded event with appearances from the biggest names across music, entertainment, and, of course, fashion. This year's event, held on May 7 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, welcomed everything from red carpet debuts to couple goals and family outings to the fashion's biggest night. However, many renowned names were noticeably absent.

Rihanna

Singer Rihanna, who is fondly called RiRi, has often unleashed her fashionable avatar at Met Gala. Surprisingly, this time she did not show up. As per The Hollywood Reporter, she stayed home due to an unexpected bout with the flu following an appearance in Miami over the weekend for the Formula 1 race.

Rihanna had even teased her strategy for this year's event, telling 'Extra' that she had planned to keep it "real simple."

Blake Lively

Blake, who recently embraced motherhood, skipped appearing at the Met Gala 2024. In 2023, she teased that she wouldn't be attending but would be watching. She then posted an Instagram story that read, "First Monday in May".

In 2022, Blake wowed everyone with her colour-changing dress for the 2022 Gilded Glamour-themed Met Gala.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has not been attending the Met Gala since she showed up in 2019 and delivered one look that was secretly four entirely different ensembles. Fans were expecting her presence this year but they got unlucky.

Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift gave Met Gala a miss this year. As per People, the 14-time Grammy winner is busy preparing for her iconic Eras Tour in Europe starting this week and spanning until summer. Swift made her last Met Gala appearance as a bleach-blonde co-chair in 2016.

Jared Leto

The Oscar-winning actor has put on many head-turning performances at previous Met Galas. However, this year he did not show up.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during an interview with E! News correspondent at the recent iHeartRadio Music Awards, Leto revealed the reason why. "Back on the road," Leto said referencing his current tour with his longtime band 30 Seconds to Mars. "It's been five years."

Stars like Beyonce, Harry Styles, Ben Affleck, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian let fans down by skipping the 2024 Met Gala.