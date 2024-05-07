Met Gala 2024: Sabyasachi Mukherjee Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Designer To Walk The Red Carpet

New York: It's a pride moment for all as ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created history by becoming the first Indian designer to grace the prestigious Met Gala carpet.

On Tuesday, he attended the fashion extravaganza wearing an "embroidered cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery."

Sabyasachi also posted a video of himself posing for photographers on the Met Gala carpet on his official Instagram account. He struck some stunning poses on the streets of New York City.

Fans lauded him for this huge feat. "The legend himself prakating as himself," a social media user commented.

"Congratulations...you are a legend," another one wrote.

Well, this year, besides walking the red carpet, Sabyasachi also designed Alia Bhatt's outfit for the gala. Alia stunned everyone in a timeless mint green Sabyasachi saree adorned with a long, dramatic trail.

Alia Bhatt's custom embroidered saree beautifully interpreted the theme of this year's Met Gala - "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" with the dress code "The Garden of Time." The actress was styled by Anaita Shroff.

After attending the red carpet, Alia took to Instagram and shared pictures flaunting her Met Gala look.

"It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own. Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility," she wrote.

"We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea. We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress," she added.

Alia also talked about the emotional and labour-intensive process behind the creation of the saree, saying, "This is all hand embroidery. It took 1905 man hours and 163 craftsmen to make this ensemble."

"Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain , and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this 'Garden of Time'," she added.

This is Alia's second appearance at Meta Gala. Last year, she made her debut at Met Gala in pearl-drenched gown.