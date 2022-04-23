New Delhi: After superstar Akshay Kumar publicly apologised for associating with tobacco brand Vimal Elaich, his celeb peers Juhi Chawla and Milind Soman supported him for his decision.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar recently faced flak from fans after he was welcomed in the 'Vimal universe' in a Vimal Elaichi ad. Fans pointed out Akshay's earlier stance against tobacco products and called his association with the brand as hyprocritical.

Following this, the Bollywood superstar issued a statement on Twitter in which he said, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back."

He also announced that he would contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.

Responding to this apology, fitness enthusiast and model-actor Milind Soman said to Akshay: "You made the right choice, whatever the reason!".

Actress Juhi Chawla also showered support on Akshay. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Respect."

For the unversed, the controversy erupted after the actor was seen sharing screen space with other Bollywood superstars - Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan - for the popular ‘elaichi pan masala’ commercial.

As soon as the commercial went viral, it evoked a sharp response from the netizens. While some heavily criticized the actor for sharing the screen space for the tobacco brand, some others were happy to see the three top stars together for one single ad.