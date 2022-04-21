MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has apologized for endorsing a tobacco brand and announced that he will ‘step back’ as its brand ambassador after facing severe backlash over his association with a leading pan masala manufacturing company.

The Bollywood superstar issued a statement on Twitter in which he said, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back."

The apology from the leading Bollywood actor came after he was massively trolled for his association with the leading pan masala company. He also announced that he would contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.

"I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," Akshay Kumar said.

The controversy erupted after the actor was seen sharing screen space with other Bollywood superstars - Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan - for the popular ‘elaichi pan masala’ commercial.

As soon as the commercial went viral, it evoked a sharp response from the netizens. While some heavily criticized the actor for sharing the screen space for the tobacco brand, some others were happy to see the three top stars together for one single ad.

