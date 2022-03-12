Milind Soman to enter Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp as first wild card entry?

NEW DELHI: Actor, supermodel and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman will reportedly be entering the Kangana Ranaut's Badass jail in the coming days. The reality show, which features a number of celebrities locked up inside a prison, has been making headlines regularly. Now, if rumour mills are to be believed, the show is all set to welcome its first wild card contestant.

As per reports coming in, Milind Soman has been finalised by the makers as the first wild card entry in 'Lock Upp'. Popular celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared the report on Instagram, writing, "The badass jail is going to get “wild”, soon we will see a wild card contestant enter the Lock Upp house. An early bird says it's Milind Soman! Would you like to see him spread his charm around the house? To know more, keep watching #LockUpp"

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation from the makers on the same.

Several netizens took to the comment section of the post mentioning how Milind’s entry into the show will increase the competition level.

Talking about 'Lock Upp', the show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show, for now, are Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Tehseen Poonawala, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora and Babita Phogat. Self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani is the first contestant to have been eliminated from the show.

Recently, during one of the episodes of the show, social media influencer Anjali Arora told Munawar Faruqui that Karanvir Bohra, who is married to Teejay Sidhu and has three daughters with his wife, had approached her to forge a relationship with him on the show. Anjali said that Karanvir told her that although he is way past that age, she is young, and if she starts liking him, people will also like it.

