Milind Soman

Milind Soman's throwback pic in black spandex shorts gets a cheeky comment from wife Ankita Konwar!

The throwback picture was from Milind Soman's modelling days in 1991 clicked at the Bharat Sikka studio.

Milind Soman&#039;s throwback pic in black spandex shorts gets a cheeky comment from wife Ankita Konwar!
File photo

New Delhi: Fitness guru and actor Milind Soman recently took the internet by storm with his uber hot throwback picture as a young model. The 55-year-old was seen modeling in black spandex shorts in the picture and fans went crazy over his look and chiseled body. 

In the picture from 1991, Milind was seen wearing a fancy attire which he claimed was a Kashmiri textile and black spandex shorts as bottoms. The actor looked as young as ever and fans were in awe of how he has managed to maintain his youthful look till his 50s. 

Have a look at his ravishing throwback picture

Fans showered the picture with praises for the model-actor. One fan wrote, "Nothing changed other tn your hair colour, Do you never get old" while another commented, "My teen crush". Soman's wife Ankita Konwar also took to the comment section leave a cheeky compliment for her hubby saying, "Yummm".

Milind earlier shared the news of getting infected with COVID-19 on March 26. The actor also shared various posts from his time in quarantine and on April 5 he tested negative for the virus.

Professionally, he started off as a model and then made the leap to acting. Milind ended up working in many films such as Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bheja Fry. 

Currently, he shares his workout videos on Instagram, giving us major fitness goals.

He was last seen in the web series 'Paurashpur' and before that in the Amazon Prime series 'Four More Shots'.

Milind tied the knot with his wife Ankita Konwar in April 2018 at a ceremony in Alibaug.

