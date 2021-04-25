Milind Soman spills the beans on how he got COVID-19 ‘If He's So Fit’

New Delhi: Actor Milind Soman, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast, reveals answer to fans asking how he got the novel coronavirus despite being healthy.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (April 24), Milind revealed that anybody can get infected with the virus despite being healthy. However if they are healthy they can battle the virus better.

“People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can't stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick.” wrote the actor.

He also shared the heartbreaking news of his friend dying from COVID-19 who was just around 40 years old.

“A friend of mine died yesterday from covid 19 complications. It was quite a shock. He was around 40 with a young child.” shared the actor.

Milind also spoke about the importance of good health in his post and wrote, “People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don't have food to eat. I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums.”

He further added, “To be healthy you need to be aware. And you need to make at least 10% of the effort you put into your job. Or your social life.”

Milind earlier shared the news of getting infected with COVID-19 on March 26. The actor also shared various posts from his time in quarantine and on April 5 he tested negative for the virus.

Milind also often shares his work-out videos on Instagram, giving us major fitness goals.

The actor was last seen in web-series Paurashpur.