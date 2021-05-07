Thinking of getting COVID-19 Vaccination jab? Here’s 6 points you should note

New Delhi: The central government has released numerous steps on how to monitor and report any side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccine jab. The authorities have posted an infographic for the welfare of the people on its official Twitter handle.

India recorded over 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday (May 7, 2021). The country is facing a deadly second wave of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 2,14,91,598 cases out of which 1,76,12,351 people have recovered, while 2,34,083 have succumbed to the infection. Currently the active cases in the country stands at 36,45,164.

Recently on May 1, 2021, India also entered the third phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. The Centre also revealed that as of Friday morning over 16,49,73,058 people have been vaccinated in the country.

The central government authorities believe that it is extremely crucial for the citizens to have full knowledge about the COVID-19 vaccination process, which is why they have issued the following steps to monitor and report side effects after being vaccinated against COVID-19:

1. Before administering the COVID-19 vaccine shot, the beneficiaries should be asked about their severe allergic reaction history. If yes, then they should be referred to an allergy specialist or health provider who will recommend the next steps.

2. The medical conditions, like pregnancy, weaker immune system and other frailty, listed out by the vaccine manufacturer should be assessed properly. Even though the beneficiaries with these conditions will be eligible for receiving a shot, it needs to be noted that they should be offered information and counselling after that.

3. The common side-effects, like arm soreness, mild fever, headaches, tiredness and muscle or joint ache, after COVID-19 vaccination should be repeated and revealed.

4. Vaccinate the beneficiaries.

5. The vaccinated beneficiaries should be observed for 15-30 minutes and they should be told on how and where to report severe reactions.

6. The vaccinated beneficiaries should inform their supervisor immediately of any unexpected or severe reactions during the observation period or later.

