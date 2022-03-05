Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas feels Aryan Khan drugs case had 'political intention to tarnish...'

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case last year in October and released from jail on October 30 after a couple of bail hearings. The whole debacle shocked SRK fans and the Bollywood industry and many biggies from Tinsel Town came out in support of the star kid.

Recently, Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas gave his two cents on the Aryan Khan controversy. According to him, he felt that there was a political intention to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's reputation.

When asked about how Aryan Khan's reputation was affected by the drugs case, he told Bollywood Hungama, "That was their purpose. That was the intention I think, from whatever we know now, there was a political intention to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan's reputation, his son's reputation, it looks like that. I'm not stating it but it looks like that."

Tovino is a prominent actor in the Malayalam film industry who made his debut in 2012 with the film 'Prabhuvinte Makkal'. Later, he gained fame with roles in films such as ABCD, 7th Day and Ennu Ninte Moideen.

He was recently seen in the superhero film Minnal Murali which has won fans' hearts.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for conspiracy, possession, sale, purchase and illicit trafficking of banned substances.

The court in its order noted that Aryan Khan was not found in possession of any objectionable substance and this fact has not been disputed. Merchant and Dhamecha were found to be in illegal possession of drugs, the quantity of which is considered a small quantity.

Aryan Khan had walked out of the Arthur Road prison on October 30.