हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Minnal Murali

Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali trends at number 4 on Netflix's global film list!

Minnal Murali has been called an ‘out and out entertainer’ and ‘the homegrown desi-superhero film India needed’.

Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali trends at number 4 on Netflix&#039;s global film list!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: One of the most-talked-about South entertainers which released recently 'Minnal Murali' has been making the right kind of noise. Directed by Basil Joseph and produced by Sophia Paul, 'Minnal Murali' has been loved by the audiences.  Tovino Thomas plays the titular role and Guru Somasundaram is the antagonist. 

The entertainer has received accolades from critics and fans across age groups since it premiered on Netflix on December 24, 2021. The film has been called an ‘out and out entertainer’ and ‘the homegrown desi-superhero film India needed’.

Once again proving that great stories are universal, in the first week of its launch, Minnal Murali is trending at number 4 on the global Top 10 list for Non-English films on Netflix! This superhero film is also in the Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix, including #1 in four countries- India, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

South blockbuster superhero flick Minnal Murali is currently streaming only on Netflix!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Minnal MuraliNetflixMinnal Murali releaseNetflix IndiaTovino Thomas
Next
Story

Legal notice issued to Sai Dharam Tej in bike accident case

Must Watch

PT5M17S

Bollywood Breaking: Kapil's fun with Ramcharan and NTR