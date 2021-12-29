Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali trends at number 4 on Netflix's global film list!

New Delhi: One of the most-talked-about South entertainers which released recently 'Minnal Murali' has been making the right kind of noise. Directed by Basil Joseph and produced by Sophia Paul, 'Minnal Murali' has been loved by the audiences. Tovino Thomas plays the titular role and Guru Somasundaram is the antagonist.

The entertainer has received accolades from critics and fans across age groups since it premiered on Netflix on December 24, 2021. The film has been called an ‘out and out entertainer’ and ‘the homegrown desi-superhero film India needed’.

Ready to take the Minnal speed test?

Let’s see how fast you can scroll to the end of this thread! this tweet to start the timer, and the last tweet to stop it. #MinnalMuraliOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/kSepFoaO6S — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 22, 2021

Once again proving that great stories are universal, in the first week of its launch, Minnal Murali is trending at number 4 on the global Top 10 list for Non-English films on Netflix! This superhero film is also in the Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix, including #1 in four countries- India, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

We’ve got our on. #MinnalMurali IS NOW STREAMING! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 24, 2021

South blockbuster superhero flick Minnal Murali is currently streaming only on Netflix!