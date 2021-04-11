हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elli AvrRam

Missed spending time with family: Elli AvrRam on returning home

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Elli AvrRam is finally in the comfort of her home after two long years. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her excitement about returning home as she finally gets to enjoy her mother's cooking and chat with her grandmother.

File photo

New Delhi: Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam, who is currently back home in Sweden after two years in time for her mother's birthday, says the things she missed the most were her mother's cooking and chitchatting with her grandmother.

Elli told IANS she missed being home all this while, owing to a hectic work schedule and, later, the Covid lockdown that barred travel.

"It feels great being back home. I've missed spending time with my family, eating my mother's food and just chitchatting with my grandmother! The nature over here and to go for walks near our lake is something I've missed, too, and, of course, to catch up with friends! It's always good to be back home -- truly gives peace to the soul and boosts you," she told us.

Before reaching home, the actress had taken her Covid-19 test at the airport because the process is not compulsory in Sweden.

Elli was recently seen shaking a leg with actor Aamir Khan in the track 'Har Funn Maula' for the film 'Koi Jaane Na'.

