Mission Raniganj: First Motion Poster Of Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's Rescue Thriller Out

The motion-poster offers a peek into the gripping rescue operation that unfolded when miners found themselves trapped beneath the 350 feet deep coal mine. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment is all set to bring audiences a heroic rescue thriller 'Mission Raniganj' set to hit theater screens October 6th, 2023. The film is inspired by a real life incident at 'Raniganj Coalfield' and inspired from the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission.
 
The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpuri, 'Mission Raniganj' is an ode to the resilience, determination, and valor of the human spirit and engineering minds. The film also marks Tinu Suresh Desai's next thriller after 'Rustom', which won him massive critical and commercial acclaim.
 
The motion-poster offers a peek into the gripping rescue operation that unfolded when miners found themselves trapped beneath the 350 feet deep coal mine. Akshay Kumar, portraying a heroic character of Late Jaswant Singh Gill, emerges as the central figure, rescuing the miners in a daring rescue operation.
 
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, 'Mission Raniganj' is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theaters on October 6, 2023.

 

