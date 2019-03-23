Modi biopic producer speaks up on credit row

Mumbai: A day after Javed Akhtar and Sameer denied writing songs for Omung Kumar B's forthcoming directorial "PM Narendra Modi", the film's producer Sandip Ssingh on Saturday cleared the air about giving credits to the lyricists.

"T-Series being the official music partner of our film...we have taken the songs 'Ishwar Allah'* from the film '1947: Earth' and the song 'Suno gaur se duniya walon' from the film 'Dus', thus we have given the due credits to respective lyricists Javed Sahab and Sameerji," Ssingh, also the creative director and story writer of the film, said in a statement.

Akhtar on Friday took to Twitter and expressed shock to see his name in the credits of the film's trailer.

"I am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it," Akhtar had tweeted along with the snapshot of the trailer's video in which his name was mentioned among several other artistes in the lyrics category.

The trailer of "PM Narendra Modi" -- based on the life of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- was launched on Thursday.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi is essaying the role of Modi in the biopic, which is scheduled to release on April 5.

It is produced by Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Ssingh.