Mohit Raina reveals THIS about wife Aditi, spills the beans on his hush-hush wedding!

New Delhi: Actor Mohit Raina of 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' fame recently opened up on his wife Aditi and their hush-hush wedding in December last year. The actor had shared pictures from his wedding on January 1, surprising all his fans. 

He hadn't tagged his wife Aditi in any of the pictures which made fans curious to know more about her. In an interview with a leading daily, Mohit finally spills the beans on his wife Aditi.

He told Hindustan Times, "We met a few years back. After a few years of our friendship, which developed with due course of time, we mutually decided to take it ahead. It was during the pandemic (second wave), I met her family to ask for her hand. Then, families met and decided to take it ahead."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

 

He revealed that Aditi is not from showbiz but from a tech background. 

The 'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11' actor also said that the wedding took place on short notice and was a close-knit family affair in Rajasthan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

 

Mohit didn't want his marriage to be a public affair as he said he has always been a private person and wanted to keep this low-key.

Mohit Raina had a traditional Kashmiri wedding with his ladylove Aditi in December.

