Mother's Day

Mother's Day Special: Check out adorable pictures of Aamir Khan with his beloved mother, family

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Be it on-screen or in real life, Aamir Khan is a man who knows how to respect and exhibit values and emotions. He is truly a family man and is frequently seen sharing his love for them with the audience.

Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Aamir Khan was seen celebrating the day with his Ammi Zeenat Hussein, his sister, Nikhat Khan, and his brother-in-law, Santosh Hegde. A black and white picture of his mother from her younger days evoked a more nostalgic feeling. 

Recently, Aamir touched the hearts of millions with the release of his 'Kahani' song from his upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and then by launching the very 'First Podcast' of 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan' he has taken the internet by the storm. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Mother's DayAamir khanAamir Khan motherMother's day specialAamir Khan filmsAmmi Zeenat Hussein
